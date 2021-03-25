Dilip Buildcon emerges L-1 bidder for HAM project in Karnataka

-
-
Dilip Buildcon (DBL) has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project - Sannur to Bikarnakette under Bharathmala Pariyojana in Karnataka, order worth Rs 1,137 crore.
The bid cost of the 45.01 km-long project is Rs 1,137 crore and is expected to complete within a tenure of 24 months (i.e 2 years). In the year, the project will incur Rs 3 crore on operations & maintainenece (O&M). The announcement was made during market hours today, 25 March 2021.
Meanwhile, Repallewada Highways, wholly-owned arm of Dilip Buildcon (DBL), has received a letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and had declared the appointed from 1 March 2021.
The project entails four laning of NH-363 from Repailewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border in Telangana on Hybrid Annuity mode (HAM). The bid cost of the 52.60 km-long project is Rs 1,140.50 crore on a hybrid annuity basis and is expected to complete within a tenure of 24 months (i.e 2 years). In the year, the project will incur Rs 3 crore on operations & maintainenece (O&M).
Further, DBL said that it has incorporated two new special purpose vehicles (SPVs) companies as a wholly owned subsidiaries. Bangalore Malur Highways is undertaking four laning of Bangalore to Malur Section of Bangalore Chennal Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Dharatinaja Parojna, in Karnataka (Phase-I Package-I). The bid cost of the 27.10 km-long project is Rs 1,160 crore on a Hybrid Annuity basis and is expected to complete within a tenure of 24 months (i.e 2 years).
Malur Bangarpet Highways is undertaking 4 lane expressway of Malur to Bangarpet Section of Bangalore Chennai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Karnat.aJca (Phase-I Package II). The bid cost of the 27.10 km-long project is Rs 1,279 crore on a hybrid annuity basis and is expected to complete within a tenure of 24 months (i.e 2 years).
DBL's consolidated net profit jumped 107.4% to Rs 181.91 crore on 7.1% increase in net sales to Rs 2,746.19 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Shares of DBL declined 3.25% to Rs 559 on BSE. Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
