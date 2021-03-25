Volumes spurt at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 72.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 282.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25534 shares
AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, WABCO India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 March 2021.
Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 72.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 282.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25534 shares. The stock slipped 2.97% to Rs.155.10. Volumes stood at 37533 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 58967 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4352 shares. The stock slipped 4.43% to Rs.2,312.15. Volumes stood at 16868 shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 5498 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock increased 0.66% to Rs.3,679.20. Volumes stood at 393 shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd witnessed volume of 5.92 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64931 shares. The stock dropped 1.25% to Rs.365.90. Volumes stood at 72460 shares in the last session.
WABCO India Ltd registered volume of 1711 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock slipped 8.85% to Rs.5,562.00. Volumes stood at 145 shares in the last session.
