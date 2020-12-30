Ministry of Road Transport Proposes To Develop Additional 60000 Km Of National Highways In Next Five Years

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH) proposes to develop additional 60,000 km of National Highways in the next five years, of which 2500 km are Expressways /Access Controlled Highways, 9000 km Economic Corridors, 2000 km for Coastal and Port Connectivity Highways and 2000 km Border Road/ Strategic Highways. The Ministry also intends to improve connectivity for 100 tourist destinations and construct Bypasses for 45 towns/cities during this period, a latest update noted today.

Expenditure of Ministry increased from Rs 33,745 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,50,841 crore in 2019-20. Also private investment amounting to Rs 21,926 crore has been achieved during 2019-20. During the current year, an expenditure of Rs 79,415 crore has already been incurred till November 2020, including IEBR of NHAI. Also private investment of Rs 8,186 crore has been achieved up to November 2020.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken several policy decisions in the last six years. The Ministry (MoRTH) continued with the impressive pace of work achieved during these years, and also took several steps for the benefit of citizens. During 2019-20, projects with about 8948 km length were awarded and completion was achieved in about 10,237 km length of roads. The rate of development of roads has increased significantly from about 11.7 km during 2013-14 to about 28 km now. Due to consistent efforts of the Ministry, length of the National Highways (NHs) has increased from 91,287 km in April, 2014 to about 1,36,155 km as on 20 December 2020.

