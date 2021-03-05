Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for two HAM projects in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) on 4 March 2021 for two projects worth Rs 2439 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Hybrid Annuity basis in Karnataka.

The scope of first project involves four laning Bangalore to Malur section of Bangalore Chennai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojna. The bid project cost is Rs 1,160 crore and it is to be completed in 24 months. The length of the project is 27.10 kilometre with an operation period of 15 years.

The second project is for four laning of expressway from Malur to Bangarpet on Bangalore Chennai Expressway on HAM under Bharatmala Pariyojna. The bid project cost is Rs 1279 crore and the project is to be completed in 24 months. The length of project is 27.10 kilometres with an operation period of 15 years.

The company was declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for these two projects on 24 February 2020, the tenders for which was floated by NHAI.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 106.27% to Rs 182.20 crore on 7.09% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,746.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip fell 1.68% to currently trade at Rs 691.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)