Dilip Buildcon Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2021.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2021.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd tumbled 8.21% to Rs 544 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69065 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd lost 7.06% to Rs 7568.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10175 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 368.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd pared 4.77% to Rs 1033.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1026 shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd slipped 4.62% to Rs 1235. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7788 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)