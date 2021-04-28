Vimta Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, Sicagen India Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2021.

Vimta Labs Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 262.8 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56348 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd tumbled 8.33% to Rs 25.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13750 shares in the past one month.

Sicagen India Ltd crashed 7.47% to Rs 22.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20215 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd pared 6.35% to Rs 28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10701 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd corrected 5.69% to Rs 13.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 610 shares in the past one month.

