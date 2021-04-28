Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 147.91 points or 0.87% at 16825.8 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.4%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.71%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.69%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.9%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.86%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.78%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.35%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.94%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.17%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 714.59 or 1.46% at 49658.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 198 points or 1.35% at 14851.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 160.05 points or 0.74% at 21666.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.34 points or 0.89% at 7036.41.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1043 were trading in red and 186 were unchanged.

