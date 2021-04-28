Volumes jump at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 354.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.03 lakh shares

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, EPL Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 April 2021.

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 354.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.11% to Rs.640.55. Volumes stood at 27.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd clocked volume of 5.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38298 shares. The stock gained 15.16% to Rs.616.05. Volumes stood at 17690 shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd registered volume of 40.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.226.55. Volumes stood at 61456 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd registered volume of 17.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.10% to Rs.145.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd saw volume of 80051 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9353 shares. The stock increased 14.34% to Rs.12,288.35. Volumes stood at 50961 shares in the last session.

