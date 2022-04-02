JSW Energy's green growth vehicle signs MoU with Govt. of Chhattisgarh

For setting up 1000 MW capacity Hasdev Bango Pumped Storage ProjectJSW Energy announced that its subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Chhattisgarh for setting up 1,000 MW capacity of Hydro Pumped Storage Project viz. Hasdev Bango Pumped Storage Project, in the State of Chhattisgarh.
JSW Energy through its green growth vehicle JSW Neo Energy has been expeditiously securing key resources for Hydro PSPs in various resource rich states for projects with a targeted capacity totalling upto 10 GW. Earlier, in FY22, the Company had also signed a MoU with the Government of Maharashtra for 1,500 MW and a Letter of Intent with the Government of Rajasthan for 1,000 MW Hydro PSPs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU