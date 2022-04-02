Jubilant FoodWorks completes acquisition of stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Jubilant FoodWorks announced that the company has completed the acquisition of stake in Hashtag Loyalty.

The company holds 35% stake in Hashtag Loyalty on a fully diluted basis in the following manner:

a) 3,076 Compulsorily Convertible Series A Preference Shares (Series A CCPS) of face value of Rs. 100 each resulting in 25% stake;

b) 739 Compulsorily Convertible Seed Preference Shares (Seed CCPS) of face value of Rs. 10 each; and 491 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each resulting in 10% stake (fully diluted basis).

