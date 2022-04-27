Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project in Jharkhand

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Jharkhand.

The Rs 976 crore project entails the Four Lanning of Mehgama - Hansdiha section of NH-133 from existing Km 41+900 to existing Km 93+000 in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)