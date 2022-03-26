Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for NHAI road project in Telangana

-
-
Dilip Buildcon announced that the company has been declared the L1-bidder for NHAI's road project in Telangana state entailing 4-Laning of Karimnagar Warangal Section of NH-563 from Design Ch.48.860 km (near SH1 Ch. 170.400 km) at Manakondur bypass to Design Ch.116.875 km (existing Ch.144.050 km of NH-163) at Palvelpula near Hanamkooda- (Design Length 68.015 km).
The company bid project cost is Rs 1647 crore.
