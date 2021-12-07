Dilip Buildcon spurts on order win worth Rs 2,683 cr from Coal India subsidiary

-
Dilip Buildcon jumped 5.10% to Rs 548.75 on emerging as the L-1 bidder in tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields (Sitrgrauli), a subsidiary of Coal India, for the new OB removal contract mining work for Amadatrd OCP in Jamuna Kotma, Annupur (MP).
The EPC order is worth Rs 2,683.02 crore (including GST). The company is required to conduct an OB removal contract mining of 236.18 million bank cubic metre (BCM) (BCM represents the contents of a cubic meter of rock in place, before it is drilled and blasted) for a contract period of 1,795 days.
The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. The net sales rose 30.6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 2,855.52 crore in Q2 FY22.
Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
Meanwhile, shares of Coal India rose 1.41% to Rs 150.75 on the BSE.
