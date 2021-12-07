Aurionpro Solutions rises after order win

Aurionpro Solutions jumped 4.3% to Rs 275.50 after the company announced that it has been selected by the SBI as the solution provider for Kanpur Metro Project (KMP) under Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL).

The scope of project includes implementation of NCMC based Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC System) followed by the maintenance and support for a period of 10 years post go-live. The project is valued (inclusive of taxes) close to Rs 140 crore.

Sanjay Bali, EVP of Aurionpro Solutions said, We are delighted to announce this win and are thankful to the State Bank of India and UPMRCL for choosing us. This is another significant win in the smart transit space which clearly underscores our growing position in the market. Further, this also signifies importance of strategic acquisition of Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd (TASPL) which helps us consolidate our position further as the only integrated player in the AFC segment. We are confident of reaping benefits from this strengthened position and looking forward to continue with the healthy growth in this segment. This win also marks strengthening of our association with State Bank of India Bank as this is our third large win with the bank in the AFC segment.

Aurionpro Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation. It caters to a host of clients across BFSI, telecom and logistics industry.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions surged 173.85% to Rs 19.58 crore on 39.40% rise in net sales to Rs 122.23 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

