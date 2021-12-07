Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1919.95, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 28.35% in NIFTY and a 75.28% lost in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1919.95, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 17189.45. The Sensex is at 57688.24, up 1.66%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has eased around 12.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5327.9, up 2.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11657 shares today, compared to the daily average of 53401 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

