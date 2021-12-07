Cipla Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 888.75, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.02% in last one year as compared to a 28.35% rally in NIFTY and a 6.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 888.75, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 17189.45. The Sensex is at 57688.24, up 1.66%.Cipla Ltd has eased around 2.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13192.25, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 892.5, down 0.68% on the day. Cipla Ltd jumped 16.02% in last one year as compared to a 28.35% rally in NIFTY and a 6.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 26.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

