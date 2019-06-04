Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.76%, up for fifth straight session

JUST IN
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.9, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.43% in last one year as compared to a 13.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.06% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.9, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 12042.15. The Sensex is at 40143.57, down 0.31%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 13.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13636.1, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 130.45, up 1.64% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 64.43% in last one year as compared to a 13.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.06% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 4.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

