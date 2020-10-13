Dish TV India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12.95, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 12.93% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.95, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11923.35. The Sensex is at 40559.17, down 0.09%.Dish TV India Ltd has eased around 13.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1518.15, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

