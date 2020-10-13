REC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.2, down 3.76% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 10.19% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.2, down 3.76% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11923.35. The Sensex is at 40559.17, down 0.09%.REC Ltd has lost around 14.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11589.9, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 92.2, down 4.21% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 26.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 10.19% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 3.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)