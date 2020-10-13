Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 0.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 10076.75, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.38% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% slide in NIFTY and a 1.67% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10076.75, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 11915.65. The Sensex is at 40498.86, down 0.23%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has gained around 0.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30024.25, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1376 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5860 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

