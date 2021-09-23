Dish TV India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20.35, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.88% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% gain in NIFTY and a 51.4% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.35, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59761.68, up 1.42%. Dish TV India Ltd has added around 57.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 35.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2204.75, down 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 154.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 325.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

