Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Slips 5.13%, S&P BSE Energy index Shed 1.98%

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd fell 5.13% today to trade at Rs 63.85. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 1.98% to quote at 4662.06. The index is down 2.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Oilfield Services Ltd decreased 2.93% and Reliance Industries Ltd lost 2.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 13.87 % over last one year compared to the 6.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd has lost 8.92% over last one month compared to 2.88% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 77114 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59153 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 107.9 on 15 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60 on 18 Feb 2019.
