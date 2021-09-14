Dish TV India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.25, up 9.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.54% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.5% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.25, up 9.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17405.05. The Sensex is at 58335.82, up 0.27%. Dish TV India Ltd has risen around 64.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1724.25, up 11.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 221.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

