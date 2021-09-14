Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 31.28%, up for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 245.3, up 31.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.81% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% gain in NIFTY and a 16.5% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 245.3, up 31.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17405.05. The Sensex is at 58335.82, up 0.27%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 35.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1724.25, up 11.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1481.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 244.3, up 30.47% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up 12.81% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% gain in NIFTY and a 16.5% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 12.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)