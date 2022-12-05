Dish TV India Ltd soars 1.8%, gains for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.6, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.95% in last one year as compared to a 10.55% fall in NIFTY and a 1.9% fall in the Nifty IT.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.6, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 18696.95. The Sensex is at 62836.74, down 0.05%. Dish TV India Ltd has added around 46.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2186.9, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 246.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

