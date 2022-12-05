Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 1.9%, rises for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 88.4, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.05% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 88.4, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 18696.95. The Sensex is at 62836.74, down 0.05%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 1.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6694.5, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 150.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 207.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 89, up 1.71% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 14.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.05% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 7.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)