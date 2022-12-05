Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Country Condos Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd and Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2022.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 5.64 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 94304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6292 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 26.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd surged 15.51% to Rs 5.66. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59382 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd exploded 12.04% to Rs 19.63. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd added 11.58% to Rs 85.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38585 shares in the past one month.

