Dish TV India Ltd spurts 3.21%, rises for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20.9, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% slide in NIFTY and a 1.94% slide in the Nifty IT.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.9, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 17396.35. The Sensex is at 58307.23, down 1.37%. Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 69.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2160.35, down 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 420.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

