Volumes jump at P I Industries Ltd counter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 September 2022.

P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 10.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24777 shares. The stock dropped 2.38% to Rs.3,084.55. Volumes stood at 6260 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 11.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.68% to Rs.199.85. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd saw volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89968 shares. The stock increased 6.20% to Rs.349.60. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd registered volume of 37199 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17702 shares. The stock rose 0.64% to Rs.789.50. Volumes stood at 60609 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.75% to Rs.653.85. Volumes stood at 5.62 lakh shares in the last session.

