Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Super Spinning Mills Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd, Kopran Ltd and JTL Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2022.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd surged 13.28% to Rs 34.55 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18088 shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd spiked 9.94% to Rs 11.61. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39881 shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd soared 9.43% to Rs 47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19717 shares in the past one month.

Kopran Ltd added 7.77% to Rs 171.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8906 shares in the past one month.

JTL Infra Ltd gained 6.92% to Rs 227.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10662 shares in the past one month.

