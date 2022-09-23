Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apcotex Industries Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2022.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd surged 10.95% to Rs 184.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd soared 9.15% to Rs 663. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20585 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd spiked 6.70% to Rs 430.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd jumped 5.62% to Rs 21.44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd exploded 5.11% to Rs 75.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

