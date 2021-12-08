Dishman Carbogen Amcis declares successful clinical research study results

-
Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced successful results from the partnership with Boston University School of Medicine on clinical research study that reveals positive response in vitamin D deficiency/ insufficiency in patients with COVID-19.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis, a global outsourcing partner for the pharmaceutical industry, has intimated regarding the successful results of a new clinical research study which showed that oral 25-Hydroxyvitamin D3 (Calcifediol) was able to correct vitamin D deficiency/ insufficiency in patients with COVID-19 and that it resulted in improved immune function by increasing blood lymphocyte percentages.
The research was supervised by Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Boston University School of Medicine and supported in part by a grant from Dishman Carbogen Amcis' wholly-owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis B.V.
The study showed that patients receiving the 25-hydroxy metabolite had, in comparison to those receiving a placebo, a demonstrably more favorable development of their immunological defense against COVID-19. Thus, dosing the metabolite significantly increased the blood levels as well as the comparative percentage of lymphocytes in blood, i.e. a reduced Blood Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 51.6% to Rs 11.19 crore on a 4.4% rise in net sales to Rs 458.90 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 0.88% to Rs 247.45 on BSE. Dishman Carbogen Amcis offers a portfolio of drug development and commercialization services to the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industries at all stages of drug development.
