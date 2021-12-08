Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 1.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.7, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.93% in last one year as compared to a 28.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 79.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.7, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 17406.5. The Sensex is at 58453.12, up 1.42%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 13.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5494.45, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)