ABB India gains on partnering with Indore Smart City Development

ABB India rose 1.52% to Rs 2097.75 after the company announced partnership with Indore Smart City Development (ISCDL) for deploying digital technology that enables the continuous supply of electricity to homes and businesses.

In the first phase of the collaboration, this technology has enabled more than 2,300 connections to achieve 24/7 electricity supply with automatic response system (ARS) in case of power outages or disruption.

ABB and ISCDL now plan to replicate the same model in other areas of the city and position Indore as the model for smart city projects across India.

Indore is the largest city in Madhya Pradesh and home to over three million people and several key industries in the state. Indore is also part of the Central Government's mission to develop 100 smart cities across the country. One of the key parameters of a smart city is the 24/7 supply of electricity to enable digital transformation and the supply of key services to citizens. Indore has set its target to boost the smart city development in sync with its 'swachh' identity in the world.

ABB's Compact Secondary Substations (CSS) used in the project reduces downtime by providing steady and reliable power supply through digitally enabled supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) solutions. The CSS also has inbuilt Feeder Remote Terminal Units which keep a real-time check on consumption by each household, maintain healthy network, and quick restoration of electricity through remotely monitored SCADA system.

ABB's integrated Feeder Terminal Units are hooked to SCADA Centre, which enables control and monitoring of low voltage connections and provide real-time feedback on power distribution related data. The previous manual process resulted in frequent power outages.

Kiran Dutt, president - electrification business, ABB India, said, We are happy to partner with the Indore Smart City Development Limited to support Indore in becoming a next-generation smart city. ABB's world-class digital solutions will enable the regular supply of electricity which is vital for the growth of a vibrant city such as Indore.

ABB India is engaged in power and automation business in India.

The company's net profit jumped 48.5% to Rs 119.92 crore on a 10.2% surge in net sales to Rs 1,762.98 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020.

