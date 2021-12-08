Tube Investments of India Ltd up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1677, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.27% in last one year as compared to a 28.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1677, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.38% on the day, quoting at 17412.95. The Sensex is at 58446.87, up 1.41%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 1.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10759, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74685 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)