Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ansal Housing Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, Windsor Machines Ltd and Ashima Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2021.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 46.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1316 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Housing Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 10.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45489 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3779 shares in the past one month.

Windsor Machines Ltd advanced 19.86% to Rs 33.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12161 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd gained 15.96% to Rs 19.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13831 shares in the past one month.

