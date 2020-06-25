Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Finance Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2020.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 131.55 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99188 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 82.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98637 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd spiked 7.53% to Rs 77.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd exploded 6.75% to Rs 1371.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3581 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd spurt 6.46% to Rs 74.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

