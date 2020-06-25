Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

-
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 12473 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 16.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 734 shares
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Engineers India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 June 2020.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 12473 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 16.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 734 shares. The stock lost 3.87% to Rs.383.00. Volumes stood at 1296 shares in the last session.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25150 shares. The stock dropped 1.30% to Rs.548.50. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Parag Milk Foods Ltd notched up volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43849 shares. The stock rose 3.37% to Rs.107.35. Volumes stood at 99760 shares in the last session.
KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 87959 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36648 shares. The stock gained 3.48% to Rs.65.35. Volumes stood at 49816 shares in the last session.
Engineers India Ltd registered volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.12% to Rs.77.50. Volumes stood at 5.13 lakh shares in the last session.
