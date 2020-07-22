Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Spikes 3.24%

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd has added 51.83% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 8.5% rise in the SENSEX

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd rose 3.24% today to trade at Rs 185. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.78% to quote at 17039.32. The index is up 2.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd increased 3.01% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd added 2.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 33.33 % over last one year compared to the 0.27% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd has added 51.83% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 8.5% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46822 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74852 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 218.3 on 29 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 46.45 on 30 Mar 2020.

