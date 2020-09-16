Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3262.45, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.72% in last one year as compared to a 6.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3262.45, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 11573.4. The Sensex is at 39235.23, up 0.49%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 4.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11450.5, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

