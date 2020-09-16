Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd jumps nearly 2%

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 123.4, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% gain in NIFTY and a 16.56% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.4, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 11570.45. The Sensex is at 39237.39, up 0.49%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has dropped around 2.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8033.5, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.65, up 2.15% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up 16.2% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% gain in NIFTY and a 16.56% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 63.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)