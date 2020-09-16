Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 79.1, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.94% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.1, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 11570.45. The Sensex is at 39237.39, up 0.49%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 26.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8033.5, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 373.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 525.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 79.15, up 1.67% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 31.94% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

