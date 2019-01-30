Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.75% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 793.97 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 15.75% to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 793.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 680.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales793.97680.34 17 OPM %4.914.21 -PBDT33.1026.29 26 PBT27.2222.32 22 NP17.6415.24 16

