JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 211.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 2421.69 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 211.78% to Rs 146.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 2421.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1993.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2421.691993.20 21 OPM %30.1028.04 -PBDT504.16311.01 62 PBT210.8770.33 200 NP146.1346.87 212
