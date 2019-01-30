Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 10.19% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 798.51 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills rose 10.19% to Rs 82.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 798.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 778.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales798.51778.14 3 OPM %14.9816.89 -PBDT105.51115.73 -9 PBT89.0199.72 -11 NP82.2074.60 10
