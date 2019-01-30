JUST IN
Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 15.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 618.76 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 15.94% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 618.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 578.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales618.76578.93 7 OPM %-1.366.01 -PBDT41.8533.98 23 PBT30.4324.43 25 NP18.9116.31 16

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:41 IST

