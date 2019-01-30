Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.68 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 72.25 croreNet loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 72.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 288.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.25288.96 -75 OPM %-10.6724.13 -PBDT-24.0548.77 PL PBT-27.9245.45 PL NP-21.6836.76 PL
