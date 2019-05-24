Zuari Global standalone net profit declines 80.10% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.18% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Zuari Global declined 80.10% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 88.18% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 124.28% to Rs 40.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.02% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.675.67 -88 2.4816.56 -85 OPM %-350.750.53 --291.13-20.53 - PBDT0.922.99 -69 32.8420.27 62 PBT0.882.95 -70 32.6820.11 63 NP0.412.06 -80 40.2817.96 124
