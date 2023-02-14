JUST IN
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 10.54 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.549.53 11 OPM %10.63-29.70 -PBDT0.83-3.05 LP PBT0.30-3.27 LP NP0.24-3.29 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

