DJ Mediaprint & Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 10.54 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.549.5310.63-29.700.83-3.050.30-3.270.24-3.29

