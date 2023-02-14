Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.88% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company rose 92.31% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.88% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.851.6083.5395.000.710.350.690.350.500.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)