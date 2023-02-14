Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.88% to Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company rose 92.31% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.88% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.851.60 -47 OPM %83.5395.00 -PBDT0.710.35 103 PBT0.690.35 97 NP0.500.26 92
